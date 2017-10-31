    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch International Women “lost at sea” may have made the whole thing up
    InternationalTop Stories

    Women “lost at sea” may have made the whole thing up

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 31, 2017, 09:50 am

    64
    0
    Advertisement

    HONOLULU (AP) – A growing list of inconsistences is casting doubt on the harrowing tale of survival by two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea for months.

    The U.S. Coast Guard says the women never activated their emergency beacon. The sailors tell The Associated Press that they chose not to use the beacon because they never felt they were in imminent danger.

    Previously, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava had said they were close to giving up when the U.S. Navy rescued them last week, thousands of miles off course.

    Key elements of the women’s account are contradicted by weather reports and basic geography of the Pacific Ocean.

    The U.S. Navy took the two women to Japan.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostTrump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe as 'liar'
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives