CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A consultant hired by West Virginia Public Broadcasting to look for opportunities to save money after state funding cuts recommends closing the state network’s Beckley studio and having the nine people who work there commute to Charleston.

Shutting down the studio would save WVPB $100,000, reports the Charleston Gazette-Mail. One of the positions would also be eliminated.

State lawmakers cut $1 million of WVPB’s funding this year.

The network’s main studio is in Charleston and it also has an office in Morgantown.

