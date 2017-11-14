    •
    NewsWatch WV State Unemployment Rate Remains at 5.1 Percent in October
    WV State Unemployment Rate Remains at 5.1 Percent in October

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2017, 15:55 pm

    Charleston, WV (News Release)- West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.1 percent in
    October 2017. The number of unemployed state residents increased 100 to 39,900. Total
    unemployment was down 6,200 over the year. The national unemployment rate decreased to
    4.1 percent.

    Total nonfarm payroll employment increased 1,800 in October, with gains of 1,300 in
    the goods-producing sector and 500 in the service-providing sector.

    The goods-producing sector reported employment increases of 1,000 in construction and

    300 in manufacturing. Employment in mining and logging was unchanged. Within the service-
    providing sector, employment increases included 700 in educational and health services, 700

    in leisure and hospitality, and 1,300 in government. Employment declines included 800 in
    trade, transportation and utilities, 100 in information, 700 in financial activities, and 600 in
    professional and business services, Employment in other services was unchanged.
    Since October 2016, total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 3,200.

    Employment gains included 1,900 in mining and logging, 2,400 in construction, 100 in financial
    activities, 3,700 in educational and health services, and 1,500 in leisure and hospitality.
    Employment declines included 600 in manufacturing, 4,400 in trade, transportation, and utilities,
    400 in information, 400 in professional and business services, 500 in other services, and 100
    in government.

    West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in October.

    To view the numbers you can visit the website below:

    http://lmi.workforcewv.org/DataRelease/StateRelease.html

     

