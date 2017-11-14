WV State Unemployment Rate Remains at 5.1 Percent in October

Advertisement



Charleston, WV (News Release)- West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.1 percent in

October 2017. The number of unemployed state residents increased 100 to 39,900. Total

unemployment was down 6,200 over the year. The national unemployment rate decreased to

4.1 percent.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased 1,800 in October, with gains of 1,300 in

the goods-producing sector and 500 in the service-providing sector.

The goods-producing sector reported employment increases of 1,000 in construction and

300 in manufacturing. Employment in mining and logging was unchanged. Within the service-

providing sector, employment increases included 700 in educational and health services, 700

in leisure and hospitality, and 1,300 in government. Employment declines included 800 in

trade, transportation and utilities, 100 in information, 700 in financial activities, and 600 in

professional and business services, Employment in other services was unchanged.

Since October 2016, total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 3,200.

Employment gains included 1,900 in mining and logging, 2,400 in construction, 100 in financial

activities, 3,700 in educational and health services, and 1,500 in leisure and hospitality.

Employment declines included 600 in manufacturing, 4,400 in trade, transportation, and utilities,

400 in information, 400 in professional and business services, 500 in other services, and 100

in government.

West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in October.

To view the numbers you can visit the website below:

http://lmi.workforcewv.org/DataRelease/StateRelease.html

