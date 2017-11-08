WVU athletics has graduation rate of 80%; Marshall – 85%

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – West Virginia University’s combined varsity athletic teams have a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) score of 80 percent, according to data released today by the NCAA.

The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2007 through 2010. The Graduation Success Rate was developed by the NCAA as part of its academic reform initiative to more accurately measure the academic success of Division I student-athletes.

The four-year GSR scores (percentage) for WVU’s varsity sports teams (2007 to 2010) are baseball 53; men’s basketball 80; football 63; men’s soccer 93; men’s swimming & diving 87; wrestling 85; women’s basketball 100; women’s cross country/track 92; rowing 91; gymnastics 100; women’s soccer 95; women’s swimming & diving 87; women’s tennis 80; volleyball 83; and rifle 90.

HUNTINGTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Marshall student-athletes who enrolled between 2007 and 2010 boasted a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 85 percent, one point higher than the Herd’s numbers last October, according to figures released Wednesday by the NCAA.

Five of the Herd’s programs had perfect 100 percent rates.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the department has either maintained or improved upon the previous year’s figure. Last year, Marshall recorded an 84 percent GSR (for those entering between 2006 and 2009), while the previous three years yielded rates of 74 percent.

“Marshall Athletics always makes improving its graduation success rate one of our highest priorities,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “This is a point of emphasis every year and the hard work put in by our student-athletes, coaches and staff in the Buck Harless Student-Athlete Program reflect that.”

The Division I Board of Directors created the GSR in response to Division I college and university presidents who wanted data that more accurately reflected the mobility of college students than the federal graduation rate.

The GSR formula removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initially enrolling elsewhere. This calculation makes it a more complete and accurate look at student-athlete success.

