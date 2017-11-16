WVU Rolls Past American, 98-64

Advertisement



WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball won its first game of the season Wednesday night as they defeated American University 98-64 in Morgantown.

The game was a close contest in the opening minutes, with the Eagles and Mountaineers trading the lead at points. However, WVU was able to establish momentum, leading 44-33 at halftime before outscoring American 54-31 in the second half.

Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles, Jr. each recorded for WVU (1-1), who also received a significant contribution in 16 points off the bench from James “Beetle” Bolden. Sa’eed Nelson led American with 17 points.

The Mountaineers will remain in Morgantown Saturday night when they host Morgan State.

Related

Comments

comments