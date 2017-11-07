    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    WVU Tech celebrates “First Generation” students; The first in their families to go to college

    Jonathan ChanceBy Nov 07, 2017, 16:16 pm

    BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech is celebrating first generation students this week.

    First generation students are those who are the first to attend college within their immediate family.

    This arrangement can create challenges for the student and WVU Tech is trying to help these students feel welcome.

    The faculty and staff at the University also understand that First Generation goes beyond higher learning.

    “Being first generation just isn’t being first generation in college. First generation means you may be the first in your family to go on a plane, you may be the first in your family to go out of state, you may be the first person in your family to stay in a hotel. It creates a bond with other first-generation students because you are going to be first generation for life” said Scott Robertson, M.S., Trio Student Support Services Director.

    The University will also host a celebration on November 9th at 12:30 in the Library to celebrate these students.

