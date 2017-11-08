WVU Tech Splits Hoops Doubleheader

Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech split a basketball doubleheader with Mount Vernon Nazarene Tuesday night, with both games ending in thrilling fashion.

The men’s matchup went into overtime after the Golden Bears and Cougars were tied at 64 following regulation. The visitors had a game-tying shot opportunity that was off target at the end of the extra period. Thomas Collins & Charles King each scored 16 points to lead WVU Tech, while Woodrow Wilson alum Nequan Carrington contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

In the women’s matchup, the Lady Cougars established a double-digit lead at several points in the second half, but the Lady Golden Bears rallied to take a 70-69 advantage with 11 seconds left. However, Rachel Perry’s last-second shot gave Mount Vernon Nazarene the win. Savannah Shamblin led WVU Tech with 16 points, while former Summers County standout Brittney Justice added 15.

WVU Tech’s women travel to Bluefield College on Wednesday, while the men are next in action Saturday against Kentucky Christian.

