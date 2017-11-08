    •
    WVU uses grant for more HIV, hepatitis C testing

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 08, 2017, 10:34 am

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — WVU Medicine says its Department of Emergency Medicine has been awarded a four-year, $1.375 million grant to identify patients infected with hepatitis C and HIV clinical sites and connect them to care.

    The grant comes from Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Frontlines of Communities in the United States program.

    According to WVU Medicine, testing is underway in the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Center, the Chestnut Ridge Center’s Comprehensive Opioid Addiction Treatment Clinic, WVU Student Health and in its two Morgantown-based urgent care centers.

    Dr. Ian Martin, department chair, says they used their expertise and infrastructure to win the grant and have increased their testing by more than 5,000 percent.

    Hepatitis C attacks the liver.

    HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, causes AIDS.

    Both can be spread by people sharing needles.

