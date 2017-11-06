WVU vs. Iowa State Recap

Advertisement



Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – Well last week was a tough loss for the Mountaineers as the team had turnover issues with Oklahoma State. Head coach Dana Holgorsen mentioned that after the OSU loss, the team amped up their practice this week training more physically and full out. Well, their hard work in practice paid off as WVU upset #14 Iowa State and never gave up once throughout the game.

After the 20-16 win, the Mountaineers jump back in the AP Top 25 at #23. WVU will play at Kansas State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m

