    Wyoming County Man Arrested For Burglary and Grand Larceny

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 03, 2017, 14:45 pm

    WYOMING COUNTY (WOAY)- Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for burglary and grand larceny.

    According to the Sheriff’s Department Mitchell Shane Goodwin, 39 from Kopperston was arrested on Thursday, November 2 for stealing a tv, jewelry, and phone worth over $1,000. The incident happened on Craney Hollow Road in Kopperston.

    A woman informed the officer that Goodwin was at a residence trying to sell some of the items. Mitchell was located with the missing items and charged.

    He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a 20,000 bond.

    Tyler Barker

