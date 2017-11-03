    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Wyoming County Man Gets Life In Prison For Repeated Drug Offense

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 03, 2017, 15:01 pm

    BRENTON (WOAY)– Wyoming County man accused of dealing drugs is sentenced to life in prison.

    Joe Roger Lane, 43, of Brenton, was found guilty in November of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, oxycodone. Due to the fact that he had two prior convictions, unlawful wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony, prosecutors decided to seek habitual offender status in Lane’s case.

    As a result, he was sentenced to Life in Prison with Mercy by Wyoming County Circuit Judge Warren McGraw.

    Prosecutor Mike Cochrane hopes the recommendation will send a strong message to future repeat offenders.

    “we’re hoping to send a message that there are repercussions for their actions and that’s life in prison,” said Cochrane. “Well seek habitual offender status with every opportunity that presents itself.”

