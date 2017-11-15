Wyoming County’s “Shop With A Cop” Still Accepting Donations

Advertisement



The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a “Shop with a Cop” fundraising event and is still accepting donations.

This day-long event is a way for underprivileged children in the community to receive Christmas presents, and shop for them with local law enforcement.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will be shopping with these kids at Magic Mart in Oceana on December 3.

The kids that will be able to benefit from this event will be selected by the county school system.

“We’ve set up our goal this year for 40 kids. It takes $100 to sponsor a child, but we’ll take any donation that we can get, ” Wyoming County Sheriff James White told us.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 2.

