    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Wyoming County’s “Shop With A Cop” Still Accepting Donations
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Wyoming County’s “Shop With A Cop” Still Accepting Donations

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 15, 2017, 17:13 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a “Shop with a Cop” fundraising event and is still accepting donations.

    This day-long event is a way for underprivileged children in the community to receive Christmas presents, and shop for them with local law enforcement.

    The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will be shopping with these kids at Magic Mart in Oceana on December 3.

    The kids that will be able to benefit from this event will be selected by the county school system.

    “We’ve set up our goal this year for 40 kids. It takes $100 to sponsor a child, but we’ll take any donation that we can get, ” Wyoming County Sheriff James White told us.

    Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 2.

    Comments

    comments

    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives