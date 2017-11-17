Wyoming’s Lester family busted for allegedly burning down houses to collect insurance

Advertisement



WYOMING CO., WV (WOAY) – The Lester family is fairly well known throughout Wyoming County. They own the Lester Home Center and Lester Mobile Home Sales.

Now, instead of helping people buy or furnish their homes, they’re charged with buying homes and burning them down for insurance money.

Court documents show that Windel Lester, his ex-wife Georgetta, and sons James and Gregory, came up with a scheme to buy two vacant houses, torch them, then collect the insurance money. They got more than $550,000, which they split four ways.

The Feds shut down their two businesses.

The two properties are in Matoka, which is in Mercer County, and in Huntington.

At last check, Windel, James and Gregory are at the Southern Regional Jail without bond.

