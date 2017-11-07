YMCA kicks off fundraising season with “Spirit of Beckley” breakfast

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA jump started it’s 31st annual “Spirit of Beckley” campaign Tuesday morning with breakfast.

This campaign is the largest fundraiser for the YMCA of southern West Virginia and it is honoring Bishop Fred T. Simms as the recipient this year.

This campaign is a community outreach to help a program that gives so much to our local people.

“The Y does such great work in the community. It’s in honor of a gentleman who’s done a lot for our area, brought people together through his ministerial work. I think this year is going to be like none other” said Jay Rist, CEO of YMCA of Southern W.V.

All proceeds from this event help fund the youth programs at the YMCA.

