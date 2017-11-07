    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured YMCA kicks off fundraising season with “Spirit of Beckley” breakfast
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    YMCA kicks off fundraising season with “Spirit of Beckley” breakfast

    Jonathan ChanceBy Nov 07, 2017, 16:07 pm

    13
    0
    Advertisement

    BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA jump started it’s 31st annual “Spirit of Beckley” campaign Tuesday morning with breakfast.

    This campaign is the largest fundraiser for the YMCA of southern West Virginia and it is honoring Bishop Fred T. Simms as the recipient this year.

    This campaign is a community outreach to help a program that gives so much to our local people.
    “The Y does such great work in the community. It’s in honor of a gentleman who’s done a lot for our area, brought people together through his ministerial work. I think this year is going to be like none other” said Jay Rist, CEO of YMCA of Southern W.V.

    All proceeds from this event help fund the youth programs at the YMCA.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostHospital Infusion Suite Helps To Provide Comfort
    Jonathan Chance

    Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather. The storm that is remembered more than any other is the 2011 Super Outbreak. The tornadoes passed within 20 miles of his home and affected the lives of many people around hime. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives