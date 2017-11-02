You can tell the EPA how you feel about repealing the Clean Power Plan & coal

Advertisement



The United States Environmental Protection Agency will be holding a two-day public hearing in Charleston to discuss its proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan.

The two-day public hearing will be held on Nov. 28 and 29 at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. each day.

“The EPA is headed to the heart of coal country to hear from those most impacted by the Clean Power Plan and get their comments on the proposed Repeal Rule. The agency looks forward to hearing from all interested stakeholders,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a news release.

If you would like to speak at the public hearing, you can register in advance online here. The deadline to register is Nov. 16.

Soon after the Obama administration issued the Clean Power Plan, more than 100 entities challenged the Clean Power Plan, according to a news release from the EPA. A few months later, the United States Supreme Court halted the implementation of the plan.

In March, Pruitt signed a notice indicating the EPA’s intent to review the Clean Power Plan and on Oct. 16, the EPA proposed to repeal the act, saying it is not consistent with the Clean Air Act. After this announcement, several environmental groups denounced President Trump’s plan to override the Clean Power Plan.

The EPA said the public hearing in Charleston could be extended to a third day if it receives a high number of speaking requests. The EPA could also hold an additional hearing at a later date.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a release that he welcomes the EPA’s decision to host a repeal hearing in Charleston.

“I strongly support the EPA’s decision to repeal this devastating and job-killing rule,” Morrisey said in a release. “Our office has been a leader in fighting against the Obama-era Power Plan. I’m glad the EPA selected Charleston as the setting for this crucial hearing, where its leaders will be able to hear from those directly impacted by this unlawful regulation.”

Nationally, the EPA will be taking public comment on the proposal to repeal the Clean Power Act through Jan. 16.

